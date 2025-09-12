MUNDUBILE DEMANDS 20 HOURS OF POWER FOR EVERY ZAMBIAN AHEAD OF HH’s PARLIAMENTARY ADDRESS.





…….says expectations are high because this is likely to be Hichilema’s final address to the nation through Parliament.



Lusaka …………Thursday, 11th September, 2025 (Smart Eagles)



Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to use tomorrow’s address to the nation as an opportunity for deep self-assessment, focusing on his government’s four-year performance.





Speaking to the media in Lusaka today, Hon Mundubile said expectations are high because this is likely to be Hichilema’s final address to the nation through Parliament.





He has called upon the President to assess how the application of the rule of law and constitutionalism has been implemented by his government in the last four years.





Hon Mundubile also expressed concern on the growing ethnic divisions in the country stating that citizens are more conscious of their ethnicity now than at any previous time.





He urged the president to reflect on whether Zambia has become more unified or more divided during his term, and to prioritise national unity going forward.





“The president must introspect on the need to unite this country. Is the country more united or more divided since coming into power. Even on the appointment in the civil service. He must introspect, look at how many PSs and directors are there. In Foreign Service, Let him look at that list and look at article 259.



It will be beneficial to look at the Judiciary, legislature, Executive and see if these appointments have been done in accordance with the constitution,” he said.





Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile has questioned the effectiveness of the Budgets that have so far been presented under the UPND regime.



He said over K800 Billion has been proposed but little impact has been seen in terms of development.





The Mporokoso lawmaker has also criticized the government’s reliance on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a symbol of progress, noting that it accounts for only K20 billion of the overall budget.





He said real development lies outside the CDF and wondered whether the UPND has initiated and completed any major projects independent of the PF’s legacy.





“There has been a 100% increase in terms of budgeting. From K870 billion, CDF is only K20 billion. There is K850 billion outside the CDF. The fact that the UPND think CDF is the solution, that is where we disagree. What was done in K443 billion during the PF was visible. How much more would the UPND have done in that over 800 billion if they were sincere as the PF….,” he said.





And Hon Mundubile called for guaranteed access to a minimum of 20 hours of electricity for Zambians.



He said incentives given to energy traders conflict with citizens’ interests, and demanded reforms to ensure that energy policy directly benefits the public.





Hon Mundubile also urged the president to instruct the Ministry of Finance to allocate funding to key farming blocks across the country and promote industrialization through agriculture.



#SmartEagles2025