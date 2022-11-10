MUNDUBILE EXPLAINS WHERE HE GOT THE K200,000 FROM FOR NOMINATION FEE FOR THE PF PRESIDENCY

…. UPND ministers were declaring assets and farms for K70 million, K60 million. So if those voices were genuine, why didn’t they start by investigating where Ministers got that kind of money from

Lusaka…. Thursday, November 10, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Following the filing in of nominations for the Patriotic Front presidency, speculations and panic among some UPND members erupted with some suggesting that the contenders should be questioned over the source of their K200,000, which was the nomination fee.

Among the ruling party members who suggested that investigative wings should swing in is Obvious Mwaliteta, the Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson.

And during a special interview at Muvi last night, leader of the opposition in Parliament Brain Mundubile explained that he was able to pay the fee from his savings.

“I have been a member of Parliament for over five years. And at the end of that period, I got my gratuity and I am a salaried government employee. So certainly, out of my savings, I was able to pay,” he said.

Asked if he was ready to be investigated, Hon Mundubile said “anytime. It is a matter of hypocrisy.”

“Not long ago, Ministers were declaring their assets. Others were declaring farms for K70 million, K60 million. So if those voices were genuine, why didn’t they start by investigating where Ministers got that kind of money from? They ignored that and rushed to ask where an MP who has been in office for five years, he has been a minister and he is still in gainful employment, where he got K200,000 from? Really? Why not ask those who were declaring K60 million…?”

Hon Mundubile said not every hardworking Zambian is a thief.

He said if someone was going to be excited about a K200,000, they should be excited about bigger amounts of money that ministers were mentioning.

“There are genuine businessmen here in Zambia, built businesses through hard work… you go and hold it, come with a microscope, you will come to a conclusion that these individuals simply worked hard to have these kinds of money that they have,” he said.

“But then, if you are going to be excited by a figure of K200,000, certainly, a figure of K50 million should be very exciting to you.”