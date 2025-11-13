⬆️ EXPLAINER | Mundubile Frenzy: Messianic Pomp as Unique Value Proposition





The photograph of Brian Mundubile’s head, captured from behind as he stood before a roaring crowd at the PF Secretariat, has exploded across social media. The image is not remarkable for aesthetics, but for symbolism. It has become the day’s most circulated picture because it sums up the moment: a man stepping into fire at a time when his party is tearing itself apart, a convention hanging by court threads, and a base split between nostalgia, grievance and raw ambition. The online frenzy shows one thing. Mundubile is no longer a quiet contestant. He is now the centre of the PF storm.





The atmosphere at Panganani Road was electric and defiant. Despite a court order that should have rendered the Secretariat “out of bounds,” supporters poured in from the northern circuit, Muchinga, parts of Eastern, and a slice of Copperbelt. They chanted Dununa Reverse. They danced. They cheered. They openly mocked the injunction. This was not a crowd attending a nomination. It was a faction declaring political territory.





Mundubile arrived flanked by loyalists: former secretary general Davis Mwila, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala, MPs, councillors, women’s groups, ward officials and district mobilisers. Mwila warmed the ground with a sharp message.





“PF needs a president who can get national votes,” he said, dismissing claims of Edgar Lungu’s supposed anointing. Mwila’s tone was surgical.



He was dismantling the Makebi narrative brick by brick.





Mundubile took the microphone and went straight for the big themes: the economy, energy, agriculture, regional identity, and national cohesion. He accused President Hakainde Hichilema of failing across every sector, framing himself as the sober counterweight.





He promised to rebuild what he called “a broken nation,” vowing to fight tribalism and restore stability. His style was calm but firm. His pitch was crafted for delegates, not street cadres. He switched between English and Bemba, reading the linguistic temperature of his crowd. It worked.





What he avoided was as important as what he said. He made no attempt to tie himself to the Lungu burial saga. He offered no pledge to “bring the body home” or continue Lungu’s legacy. He left that to Makebi. Mundubile’s strategy is clear. He wants to run on competence and experience, not grief or nostalgia. He wants to sell himself to PF members who fear the party could shrink further if it leans too heavily on Lungu symbolism.





The resistance he faces is plain. Cadres view him with caution because he represents structure, not handouts, and Makebi has captured their emotional space. But delegates, who will vote at the convention, see him as stable and predictable.





This divide between the street and the conference hall is now the real PF fault-line.



Mwila addressed the rumour machine head-on. “We are not working with UPND,” he said, dismissing Makebi camp claims circulated on anonymous accounts. Mundubile’s team echoed the message. They wanted to shut down any narrative that could poison delegate loyalty. But the very need to clarify shows how deep the fractures run.





If today was a preview of a Mundubile national campaign, the signs are mixed. He projects credibility. He speaks to issues. He avoids flamboyance. He has regional discipline behind him. But PF lacks consequential presence in Southern, Western, North-Western and most of Central Province. To challenge Hichilema, PF needs a national footprint. Today’s event did not show it.





Still, the momentum is shifting. The online wave around the photo. The crowd at the Secretariat. The refusal to honour a court order. The tone of his speech. All point to a candidate who has moved from “possibility” to “probability” in the internal race.





As the party enters its most volatile week in years, Mundubile’s nomination rally has reset the conversation. The competition remains fierce. The courts are watching. Chabinga is threatening to shut everything down. Makebi is mobilising through sentiment and Lungu memory. Delegates are being courted quietly in districts. And the PF base is now deeply polarised.





This story is still unfolding. Our team will track every turn, every court filing, every faction meeting, and every shift in delegate mood as the PF battle enters its decisive days.



© The People’s Brief | Gathering —Francine Lilu; Narration —Ollus R. Ndomu