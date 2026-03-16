Mundubile must wake up and look for other opportunities not politics – Cornelius Mweetwa

Mundubile must wake up and look for other opportunities not politics – Mweetwa

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile cannot win an election because FDD, which has been chosen as the alliance’s special purpose vehicle for the incoming general election, is a dead party.



Speaking in an interview with #Kalemba, Mweetwa said this is because FDD has never formed government and has no national structures as perceived.



He also claimed that there is no way someone who abandoned his party to lead a party that died a long time ago can win an election.

Mweetwa said it is, therefore, important that Mundubile wakes up to reality and finds something else to do.

He said the opposition leader is simply massaging his political ego by pretending that he will one day form government when, in fact, that is not possible.



Mweetwa added that the UPND can never be shaken by people who were beaten hands down, despite denying others the chance to campaign and being supported by government machinery at the time.

Mweetwa’s sentiments come following Mundubile’s remarks stating that government is panicking and calling for his arrest because it has realised that it has competition in the opposition.



Recently, Mweetwa, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, wondered why investigative agencies were not pursuing Mundubile following allegations of theft made by Chishimba Kambwili.



“What can we be scared of? A dead party led by a person who abandoned his party? Someone who is leading a ghost congregation of politicians whose legacy speaks for itself?” he said.



Mweetwa said it is shameless for Mundubile to allege that the party in power is scared of what he described as a non-existent opposition.

He said the people of Zambia can never vote back leaders who failed in all areas of governance, adding that an act of shame will come for those who feel they still have the favour of the people of Zambia in August this year.

By Sanfrossa Mberi

Kalemba, March 16, 2026