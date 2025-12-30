Mundubile nikabwalala, balamwikata…I have got all the evidence for all Mundubile’s theft. If he dares me, I will finish him. – Kambwili

‎Mundubile nikabwalala, balamwikata – Kambwili

‎PF presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili was involved in a heated phone exchange with fellow aspirant Brian Mundubile’s sympathiser, Kashishi, in an audio that has gone viral.



‎”Ndemyeba ba kashishi (I am telling you Mr Kashishi,” Kambwili said.

‎”Awee mwilanchindika (don’t respect me). You have already insulted me,” Kashishi retorted.



‎”Okay Kashishi! … Ndekweba Kashishi (I am referring to you as simply Kashishi,” Kambwili responded.

‎In the midst of speaking over each other, Kashishi told ‘Kambwili not to intimidate him as that time was long gone.



‎But Kambwili told Kashishi that he was supporting a person who lives in glass stones and should therefore not throw stones.



‎He said he had all the evidence involving Mundubile over “his thieving” such that if he mentioned the same

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/mundubile-nikabwalala-balamwikata-kambwili/

