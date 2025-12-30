Mundubile nikabwalala, balamwikata…I have got all the evidence for all Mundubile’s theft. If he dares me, I will finish him. – Kambwili

Mundubile nikabwalala, balamwikata – Kambwili
PF presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili was involved in a heated phone exchange with fellow aspirant Brian Mundubile’s sympathiser, Kashishi, in an audio that has gone viral.
”Ndemyeba ba kashishi (I am telling you Mr Kashishi,” Kambwili said.
”Awee mwilanchindika (don’t respect me). You have already insulted me,” Kashishi retorted.
”Okay Kashishi! … Ndekweba Kashishi (I am referring to you as simply Kashishi,” Kambwili responded.
In the midst of speaking over each other, Kashishi told ‘Kambwili not to intimidate him as that time was long gone.
But Kambwili told Kashishi that he was supporting a person who lives in glass stones and should therefore not throw stones.
He said he had all the evidence involving Mundubile over “his thieving” such that if he mentioned the same
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/mundubile-nikabwalala-balamwikata-kambwili/
It’s finally over for the Patriotic Front.
There’s a bye Election in Chawama, a Presidential and General Election in a few months time, and an unburied Edgar Chagwa Lungu, but Leaders are busy tearing each other apart.
Where do people turn to as an Alternative to the Tyranny and misrule we are living under?
To those Opposition Political Parties still with some Stability, up the game…
I don’t see any resolution of the confusion in the Patriotic Front. It looks like this Party is gone.
Finally, the Chicken man has come to his senses and seen the reality. This is the man that had buried his head in the sand to hear nothing else but PF ukubwelela pa mupando kkkk! Chicken are now coming back Mr Nkukuman. PF is gone for ever. It’s great that this message is coming from you Mr Chicken. Kkkkk! Bye!