Mundubile rubbishes Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba’s directive to halt campaigns

Mundubile rubbishes Emmanuel Mwamba’s directive to halt campaigns





PF presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile has ignored the party’s chairperson for information Emmanuel Mwamba’s directive to halt “illegal campaigns”.





Mundubile has continued his campaign trail which took him to Kafue today.





“This morning, I joined the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Women Christian Fellowship in Kafue District as Guest of Honour at their Chitenge Wear Fundraising Event,” wrote Mundubile of his Facebook page.



Kalemba October 30, 2025