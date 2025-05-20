MUNDUBILE SHOULD PROMOTE HIMSELF, NOT LUNGU – MILUPI



UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi has urged Brian Mundubile to start promoting himself instead of someone who was rejected by Zambians.



And Milupi says President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement that leadership is not easy is not an admission of failure. On Saturday, Mundubile, who is Mporokoso PF MP, said President Hichilema was looking at former president Edgar Lungu as a hero and mentor after confessing that leadership was hard.





He added that Lungu was not vengeful and would quickly help President Hichilema if he apologised and asked for assistance so that he could do something that would add to his legacy. But commenting on that in an interview, Sunday, Milupi said Mundubile was among those who paid K200, 000 to lead.



News Diggers