MUNDUBILE TO RUN FOR TONSE ALLIANCE PRESIDENT

…Forms a movement names it “Brian Mundubile.”

Yesterday the Given Lubinda led Patriotic Front faction slapped charges against Mundubile and suspended him from the party..

Among other charges slapped against him is attending an illegal meeting of Dan Pule Tonse Alliance that expelled PF from the Alliance, his continously to work with PF members who have been expelled from the party and forming parallel structures within PF.

They gave him seven days in which to exculpate himself or be expelled.

But Mundubile seems set at nothing but aspiring for the presidency. He has now called on his Supporters to join his movement.

Mundubile on Friday walked away from the Presidential candidates and PF Elders meeting which has been working on reducing the number of aspiring candidates from 10 to 2 citing intimidation and scheme to expelled him by the Lubinda Faction. This is one of the charges he has been slapped with which the party says is false and brings the party in disrepute.

Sources close to Mundubile have told Zambian Eye that he will remain in Tonse Alliance and contest the presidency as a movement.

Tonse Alliance has opened nominations for the Chairman who will also be the presidential candidate for the elective congress to be held at the end of this month.