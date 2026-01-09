Mundubile vows judiciary reforms if he forms government this year
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has vowed to carry out far-reaching reforms in the judiciary, saying his administration will ensure that only judges of impeccable integrity are appointed if the PF forms government.
Speaking yesterday when he featured on Christian Nation Radio, Mundubile said restoring confidence in governance institutions would be one of his immediate priorities, arguing that the judiciary has failed ordinary citizens.
He said the PF would move quickly to reform the justice system, starting with tightening the criteria and procedures used in appointing judges.
“One of the things we will look at very clearly are reforms in the judiciary. We will ensure that we implement strict measures in the manner and way in which judges are appointed because the performance of judges has been very bad,” Mundubile said.
The PF presidential hopeful said his government would not tolerate compromised judicial officers, stating that judges must be people whose loyalty is to the law and not to those in political authority.
He said Zambia has previously shown that an independent and fearless judiciary is possible, even under a powerful presidency.
“If you go back when Kaunda was in power, his son was arrested and charged with murder. Judges sitting in that court convicted Kaunda’s son and sentenced him to death when his father was president,” Mundubile said.
According to Mundubile, that era demonstrated that judges can discharge their duties without fear or favour, regardless of who is affected by a court decision.
He said the PF wants to return the country to that standard by appointing men and women of high moral standing and professional competence to the Bench.
“We want to look at these reforms to ensure that the women and men that are sent to judgeship are people of impeccable repute, people whose fidelity is to the law,” he said.
He added that without decisive action, citizens would continue to lose confidence in institutions meant to protect their rights and freedoms.
By George Musonda
Kalemba, January 9, 2026
Keep on dreaming and enjoying the money you stole from those Eurobonds. Mundubila was doing business with the government ,given tenders without delivering. Today he is talking about coming back without any shame. Mundubila you borrowed heavily from international financial markets and from non-traditional lenders, including China without paying back today you are insulting us,talking about coming back to do what? You can take the country 40 yrs back from where we are today. We know you
It’s laughable how some politicians overrate themselves. In which country are you going to form government? Definitely not Zambia. Non of the opposition presidential candidates have anything to offer better than HH. Anyway keep dreaming it’s free.
Iwe Brain you should be answering ku chisushi. He said you are a thief, kabwalala, a plunderer. Have some shame please. Clear your name first. Your other opposition colleague was accused of being a homosexual, at least he said something even if it was not convincing. You can say something too. Infact, Leopard is the second one to mention your name in that regard. Address this issue first them come talk politics, otherwise you are wasting your time. Agony will be when the Law visits you at a time when you are broke.
Here’s the whole truth Brian Mundubile has not disclosed. Kenneth Kaunda’s son was tried in the High Court before judge Claver Musumali. He convicted the first president of Zambia’s son. He appealed to the Supreme Court where he was acquitted in controversial circumstances because the case record shows that the murder victim was shot in the back. How was someone who was shot in the back threatening the first president’s son? So much for the Judiciary Mundubile thinks was better than today’s. The point here is that, cases of complaints against the Judiciary are not new.