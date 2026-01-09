Mundubile vows judiciary reforms if he forms government this year



PATRIOTIC Front (PF) presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has vowed to carry out far-reaching reforms in the judiciary, saying his administration will ensure that only judges of impeccable integrity are appointed if the PF forms government.





Speaking yesterday when he featured on Christian Nation Radio, Mundubile said restoring confidence in governance institutions would be one of his immediate priorities, arguing that the judiciary has failed ordinary citizens.



He said the PF would move quickly to reform the justice system, starting with tightening the criteria and procedures used in appointing judges.





“One of the things we will look at very clearly are reforms in the judiciary. We will ensure that we implement strict measures in the manner and way in which judges are appointed because the performance of judges has been very bad,” Mundubile said.



The PF presidential hopeful said his government would not tolerate compromised judicial officers, stating that judges must be people whose loyalty is to the law and not to those in political authority.





He said Zambia has previously shown that an independent and fearless judiciary is possible, even under a powerful presidency.



“If you go back when Kaunda was in power, his son was arrested and charged with murder. Judges sitting in that court convicted Kaunda’s son and sentenced him to death when his father was president,” Mundubile said.





According to Mundubile, that era demonstrated that judges can discharge their duties without fear or favour, regardless of who is affected by a court decision.





He said the PF wants to return the country to that standard by appointing men and women of high moral standing and professional competence to the Bench.





“We want to look at these reforms to ensure that the women and men that are sent to judgeship are people of impeccable repute, people whose fidelity is to the law,” he said.





He added that without decisive action, citizens would continue to lose confidence in institutions meant to protect their rights and freedoms.



By George Musonda



Kalemba, January 9, 2026