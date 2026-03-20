Mundubile was funding “Munyaule Zambia” Facebook page  admin – Police

Mundubile was funding “Munyaule Zambia” admin – Police

POLICE have arrested afro-rearing Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile for allegedly funding the admin for a Facebook page called “Munyaule Zambia.”

In a statement, police assistant spokesperson Chipo Kaitisha said between February 8, 2023 and January 31, last year, Mundubile allegedly acting in concert with another known individual turned into content creators by providing content and money to the admin of the anti-government page, usually full of defamatory posts.

According to Kaitisha, the administrator has been identified as Chanda Nonde.

She said the page is alleged to have published malicious and hateful content targeting various individuals over a sustained period.

https://youtu.be/RquzYiGoKEU?si=oifDlAv7ZHZWuVWU

Kaitisha revealed that Mundubile was warned and cautioned in June, last year and was only arrested yesterday in Lusaka.

“The suspect has since been released on a police bond and is expected to appear in court soon.”

“The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and combating all forms of cyber-related offences, including the spread of hate speech,” she said.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, March 20, 2026