MUNG’ANDU THANKS CHAMA SOUTH PEOPLE, CONFIRMS MOVE TO CHAMA NORTH



By Emmanuel Nkhata



Outgoing Patriotic Front (PF) Chama South Member of Parliament Davison Mung’andu has thanked the people of Chama South for giving him an opportunity to serve them for two terms as area Member of Parliament.





Mr Mung’andu said he was grateful for the trust and support rendered to him during his tenure.



He however appealed for forgiveness from individuals who may have differed with his style of leadership, saying his decisions were not driven by malice but by the desire to bring development to the constituency.





Mr Mung’andu said people should understand that development sometimes requires leaders to make extraordinary decisions for the benefit of the community.





He assured the people of Chama South that he has not abandoned them and will continue supporting the leader who will be elected to complete the developmental projects he initiated in the area and the district at large





Mr Mung’andu further advised political leaders to accept adoption outcomes, stating that adoptions are influenced by the wishes of the majority and not merely decisions of political parties.





He urged the people of Chama to elect leaders based on their ability to represent the interests of the people and not on material gifts.



Meanwhile, Mr Mung’andu disclosed that he has decided to contest the Chama North parliamentary seat in the forthcoming general elections.





He explained that his home village, Pondo Village in Chipala Ward, has now fallen under Chama North Constituency following the delimitation exercise, making it difficult for him to continue contesting in Chama South.





Mr Mung’andu further stated that he is still young in politics and believes he still has more to contribute at national level, adding that the people of Chama North stand to benefit from his political experience.





And Mr Mung’andu disclosed that he will officially defect to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) once Parliament is dissolved on Friday, May 15, 2026, by President Hakainde Hichilema.



End.