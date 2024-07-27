Munir  Zulu accuses Mutati of betrayal, Parliament erupts in laughter

Zulu accuses Mutati of betrayal, Parliament erupts in laughter



A DRAMATIC scene unfolded in Parliament yesterday as Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu, unleashed a scathing attack on Technology Minister Felix Mutati, accusing him of betrayal.



Zulu, in a fiery outburst, likened Mutati to the biblical Judas, claiming the minister had lured him and other independent MPs with promises of ministerial positions after the UPND’s 2021 electoral victory.



However, in a stunning twist, Mutati allegedly secured a ministerial post for himself, leaving the independent MPs high and dry.



The revelation sent shockwaves through the House, with MPs erupting in laughter as Zulu recounted the alleged betrayal.



“I want to ask the Honorable acting minister of Education. I emphasise, on this particular one, balitubomfya sana bamudala aba (He used us a lot) as independents,” Zulu said.



Speaker Nelly Mutti struggled to maintain order as Zulu demanded answers from the embattled minister



“Order Honorable member for Lumezi, what were you saying, we didn’t hear what you were saying, you said it in Vernacular what were you meaning?” Mutti questioned.



Zulu responded: “Madam speaker he used us as independents at some time when going to meet the Republican President and never got back to the independents, so it’s an opportunity.



“Is that a complaint? Are you now willing to work with the people on my right? (UPND MPs) Because even yesterday the honourable member was saying we are ready to be ministers, we are ready, today he is saying he has never been taken, so if you are willing you can discuss with the other side, they will take you,” Mutti responded.



“What I am saying is that when he (Mutati) took us he became a minister himself,” Zulu added in his grievance.



Mutati, appearing unfazed, dismissed Zulu’s accusations as a “light note” and focused on the substantive question about ICT development in Chitambo.



The speaker, who was equally laughing at Zulu’s statement together with other parliamentarians then asked Zulu to go ahead with his supplementary question.



“Madam speaker, through you, Honorable acting minister of Education you have talked about cooperating partners. When will the cooperating partners join that team that is doing the ICT’s in Chitambo, I thank you madam speaker,” asked Zulu.



Mutati answered: “Madam speaker I’m quite sure the preamble to the question was on a light note. But the substantiate question, is with the cooperating partners in particular, Liquid Intelligence…they are going to connect all the secondary schools over a period of time”.



“They will not only connect in Chitambo, we are going to connect all the constituencies throughout Zambia, and all the secondary schools over a period of time. That is why we have said we are connecting 1291 secondary schools and those are the ones that we have currently in the Republic of Zambia, so it is all secondary schools, I thank you,” said Mutati.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba July 26, 2024