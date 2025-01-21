Munir Zulu calls on fugitive Jay Jay testify in his case

Munir calls on fugitive Jay Jay testify in his case



LUMEZI Independent member of Parliament, Munir Zulu has informed the Lusaka magistrate court that he communicates with fugitive Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda and wants him to testify in his case.





Zulu told Senior Resident Magistrate, Faides Hamaundu that Banda is one of the witnesses who will testify to aid his defence.





He said in his defence that Banda will testify before the court because he has now fully recovered.



Zulu was testifying in a matter he pleaded not guilty to three counts of seditious practices contrary to Section 57 sub section 1 part b as read with Section 60 subsection 1 part e and f of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



Zulu was found with a case to answer and put on defence.





Particulars of the offence allege that Zulu on unknown dates but between May 25 and 27 uttered seditious words to raise discontent or disaffection among the people of Zambia.



Zulu is also alleged to have uttered seditious words to promote feelings of ill will or hostility between different communities or different parts of a community.





Further allegations are that Zulu on a date unknown but between May 26 and 27, 2024 in Lusaka uttered seditious words to which he said”… The worst of the Patriotic Front, we never witnessed a Member of Parliament being abducted. The worst of the Patriotic Front, we never saw a Member of Parliament’s residence being burnt down. You at your best, a Member of Parliament has disappeared. At your best, at your methodical, a house has been burnt down. And we know there is a list. Mr. President in case you do not know, the people you give instructions to have families and information is filtering.”





He added: “This is not a message let’s not sugarcoat issues of saying Inspector General of Police, Jack Mwiimbu, Bruce Kanema, this is a call on the President. How Many people do you want to go. Let our families know that you have given instructions to wipe us out… the world has experienced genocide before. The world has experienced a holocaust. Why can’t we learn from the ugly side of history?” to raise discontent or disaffection among the people of Zambia.



Zulu said he never uttered any seditious words, he was only offering checks and balances.



“There was no such intention of uttering seditious words, the intention was to address the problem the country is facing following the application of the rule of law,” he said.





He said his message was directed to the President because he is commander in chief and the only one who can give rule of law.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba January 21, 2025