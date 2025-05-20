MUNIR ZULU CONVICTED AGAIN AND SENTENCED TO 9 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT FOR SEDITIOUS PRACTICES
By Nelson Zulu
A third Lusaka Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu to 9 months imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty in 1 count of the 3 counts of seditious practices.
Rendering Judgement this morning, Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu ruled that Mr. Zulu’s utterances in count one in which he declared Eastern province a “no-go area” and a “danger zone” for Southerners during the disappearance of former independent Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda were seditious.
However, Magistrate Hamaundu acquitted the former Lumezi lawmaker in counts 2 and 3 on grounds that the allegations were already contained in the first count.
In mitigation, his lawyer Boniface Chiwala pleaded with the court to exercise leniency because Mr. Zulu is a first offender and already serving a prison sentence needed to render a motherly judgement.
In passing judgement, Magistrate Hamaundu sentenced him to 9 months imprisonment with hard labour but suspended the sentence for 12 months provided he does not commit a similar offence during the period.
In this matter, Mr. Zulu was accused of inciting discontent among the Zambian populace through his allegations against president Hakainde Hichilema between May 25 and May 27, 2024.
On April 7th and 30th this year, two separate magistrates convicted Mr. Zulu to 1 year and 18 months’ imprisonment with a fine of K2,000 in penalty units respectively.
PHOENIX NEWS
Hope the sentences dont run “concurrently. This should be a lesson to people in political circles that being a politican denands exemplary behaviour. Its not a status symbol but being a steward and service to the people that elected you.
Mr. Lungu Edgar should get off his high horse and realise that he has contributed to the behaviour of some of these politicans that are being convicted. HH should also be abhorant to those around him that have the slightest hint of impropriety.
This country needs leader not demi Gods
Judge HAAMAUNDU was rather harsh in this sentence because these charges are duplicated in the other sentences already in motion. I do not think that this new sentence by Judge HAAMAUNDU is safe, and an appeal should be lodged immediately in the interest of justice.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
God bless Why Me and Captain Ibrahim Traore.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
He says he will be back…some people are so stuborn.
Very unrepentant & unremorseful soul this Munir Zulu.