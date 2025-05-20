MUNIR ZULU CONVICTED AGAIN AND SENTENCED TO 9 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT FOR SEDITIOUS PRACTICES





By Nelson Zulu



A third Lusaka Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu to 9 months imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty in 1 count of the 3 counts of seditious practices.





Rendering Judgement this morning, Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu ruled that Mr. Zulu’s utterances in count one in which he declared Eastern province a “no-go area” and a “danger zone” for Southerners during the disappearance of former independent Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda were seditious.





However, Magistrate Hamaundu acquitted the former Lumezi lawmaker in counts 2 and 3 on grounds that the allegations were already contained in the first count.





In mitigation, his lawyer Boniface Chiwala pleaded with the court to exercise leniency because Mr. Zulu is a first offender and already serving a prison sentence needed to render a motherly judgement.





In passing judgement, Magistrate Hamaundu sentenced him to 9 months imprisonment with hard labour but suspended the sentence for 12 months provided he does not commit a similar offence during the period.





In this matter, Mr. Zulu was accused of inciting discontent among the Zambian populace through his allegations against president Hakainde Hichilema between May 25 and May 27, 2024.





On April 7th and 30th this year, two separate magistrates convicted Mr. Zulu to 1 year and 18 months’ imprisonment with a fine of K2,000 in penalty units respectively.



PHOENIX NEWS