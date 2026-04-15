MUNIR ZULU ENDORSES MUNDUBILE, URGES MAKEBI ZULU, LUBINDA AND KAMBWILI TO BACK TONSE ALLIANCE





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu has endorsed Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile, calling on senior opposition figures Makebi Zulu, Given Lubinda and Chishimba Kambwili to rally behind him ahead of the August 13 general elections, saying the country has already embraced his leadership.





Mr Zulu said Zambia is ready for a change of leadership and insisted that Mundubile represents a unifying figure capable of securing victory for the opposition alliance.





Speaking during a media briefing, Mr Zulu alleged that the Mporokoso lawmaker is facing state-led actions aimed at blocking his political ambitions, but expressed confidence that together with other leaders he will overcome the challenges.





He further stated that at this stage, the presidential aspiration should not be driven by personal interests, but by national duty and the desire to liberate Zambia under Mundubile’s leadership





Mr Zulu also declared that his conscience would not allow him to join the UPND, stressing that he is not for sale.



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