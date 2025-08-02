



MUNIR ZULU GRANTED BAIL



The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu a cash bail of K35,000 pending appeal





However, the Former MP will still remain in custody because of he is still serving a one year jail sentence for libel slapped on him by Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili





In this matter where he has been given bail, Magistrate Trevor Kasanda jailed the young politician 18 months’ imprisonment with hard labour for seditious practices.





Zulu also has another tribal remarks related court case before another magistrate, Amy Chilangwa.