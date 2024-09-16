MUNIR ZULU HAS A RIGHT TO OFFER CHECKS AND BALANCES, COURT TOLD



September 16, 2024…Lusaka



The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard that a Member of Parliament has a duty to offer checks and balances to the sitting government.



Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili heard this during cross examination in a case where Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu is accused of three count of libel against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotowane, Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi and Road Development Agency Board Chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala.



When the matter came up last Thursday the witness on stand Detective Chief Inspector Michael Lishebo was asked if he was aware that the Lawmaker has a duty to give checks and balances and he answered in affirmative.



It was in this same court when the defense Counsel Botha Nkula reminded the arresting officer Lishebo, 45 that as a Member of Parliament Zulu enjoys prosecution when expression made is within the boundaries of Parliament.



Lishebo was asked “Do you know where the press conference was held”?, No your honour!, he responded.



Did you find out during your investigations from journalist where it was held? No your honour-witness responded.



It was also heard in court that the arresting officer Detective Lishebo arrested Lumezi lawmaker Munir Zulu before he investigated the matter.



When did you say you detained Zulu? Defence Counsel Botha asked.



I detained him on 27th March 2023 after 4 PM. Witness responded



What offence did you arrested him for? Bota questioned.



Nothing! Witness responded.



So you detained him unlawfully?



No your honour, witness responded.



Who sent you to arrest him? Are you the law abiding officer? Yes Your honour



Which provision of the law?



Your honour am not an expert of law, witness responded.



Is there anything to show that you had a formal interview with the accused?



No your honour! he responded.



In first count it is alleged that Zulu claimed Dr Musokotwane corruptly received $ 250,000 through a bank transfer from undisclosed company.



In second count it is alleged that he claimed that Eng Milupi received $250 000 corruptly through bank transfer from undisclosed company and in the third count it is alleged that RDA board chairperson Eng Kuntawala transfered $150,000 through bank transfer to Eng Milupi.



The matter has been closed without nd two complainants appearing before court that is Milupi and Musokotwane. Magistrate Chibwili has set October 28,2024 as the date for ruling.