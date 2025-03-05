Munir Zulu is not supposed to be in the dock alone, Fube tells court

Munir is not supposed to be in the dock alone, Fube tells court



CHILUBI Member of Parliament, Mulenga Fube says he was shocked to learn that his friend, Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu was in the dock alone when they jointly spoke at a presser birthed the whole defamatory case.





Fube said Zulu was not supposed to be alone in the dock when the two had organised the presser together which was held at parliament grounds on March 21, 2023.





“From where I stand, anything to do with that presser, no one should take out the other person since there were two speakers there, you can’t pick one and forego what the other said. That presser was planned. That presser should be understood as joint and it’s a package that should be taken as one,” said.





It was at this point that his lawyer noticed that his client was going astray and quickly guided him.



Fube further told Lusaka Chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili that the intention of the presser was to speak to Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) and the intention was for ACC to simply clarify whether the two ministers received money from a Lusaka businessman.





In aiding Zulu’s case, Fube said what was spoken by Zulu when he mentioned individuals does not amount to defaming but trying to alert the ACC on the alleged charges.



Fube was testifying in a matter Zulu is charged with defamation.





Zulu is said to have issued defamatory matters against Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane during a press conference in which he alleged that the Finance Minister corruptly received money amounting to US$250,000 through a bank transfer from unknown company.



He also published defamatory matters against Charles Milupi at the same event alleging that Milupi corruptly received money amounting to US$250,000 through a bank transfer from unknown company.





Lastly, Zulu is accused of publishing defamatory words against Mulchad Kuntawala, a businessman that he corruptly sent money amounting to US$150,000 to Milupi two days before being appointed as a board chairperson for Road Development Agency (RDA).



Zulu was found with a case to answer and put on defence to tell his side of story.



In his defence, he denied the allegations placed on him.



And Nkana Member of Parliament, Binwell Mpundu aged 42, told the court that the information of Zulu’s arrest came as a shock, because he was merely arrested for doing his job.





“This matter has put us as a caucus in a very awkward situation, the fact that by law we are supposed to be protected with the statements we make within the confines of Parliament,” said Mpundu.



He added that Zulu and other MP’s including him are members of African Paliamentaries Network Against Corruption (APNAC) who speak matters of corruption and act as whistle blowers.





“Sometimes we speak to matters that we do not have facts and are not verified and it is our intensions that when we bring that matter the responsible people will address and give clarity, it is in that spirit that the privilege act was enacted so that it gives a cover of protecting to us in an event that the matters we raise individuals may want to mitigate on,” he said.





Mpundu said the statement was not a written one, Zulu spoke and so defamation cannot stand.



The court has since adjourned the matter to March 7, 2025



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba March 5, 2025