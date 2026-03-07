BREAKING NEWS: MUNIR ZULU IS OUT OF JAIL



Hon Munir Zulu is out of jail.. He has served his sentence and an additional 90 days.. He is now a free man…





Details later…



And I want to officially confirm as a family Spokesperson on matters of Hon Zulu that indeed he is out, fit and sound.





When i spoke to him, he confirmed that indeed he is out, with more determination and eagerness to add through his voice and advocacy, to the development of this country which has been slow especially under Mr Hakainde Hichilema.





Regards his political future, Hon Zulu says he will state his position in a few weeks time after resting and ofcourse consulting us as a family. He however emphatically indicated that once a politician, one can not stop and that he desires to serve the people of Zambia through a duty in Parliament and at National level in the near future.





He says thank you to family, friends and comrades on social media for the overwhelming support he received while serving his jail term which he terms as an unfair ordeal as facts where clear and plain to all..





Hon Zulu in his usual jovial and determined mood stated that he will continue with his political advocacy without fear or favour for the good of the country and the Zambian people at large.





As a family, we want to thank you all for the support rendered this far and we say it must not end from here..



Chanoda Ngwira F

Family Spokesperson



SOURCE: Kanele FM