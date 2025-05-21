Munir Zulu  remains with 1 active case, as mitigation rescues him from custodial sentence

Munir remains with 1 active case, as mitigation rescues him from custodial sentence



FORMER Lumezi member of Parliament Munir Zulu yesterday would have been a free man if he was not facing any other sentences after the court handed him a suspended sentence.





This was after his lawyer, Boniface Chiwala gave a moving mitigation, praising the integrity of the court as he asked for leniency.



Magistrate Faides Hamaundu heard his plea and sentenced his client to nine months imprisonment.





However, the nine months sentence was suspended to 12 months, on basis that he should not commit a similar offence.



The magistrate also acquitted him in two others counts he was facing.





However, even though the court gave Zulu a suspended sentence, he will still remain in custody to serve the other sentences given to him by different magistrates.



In this case, Zulu was facing three counts of seditious practices.





Particulars of the offence are that Zulu on unknown dates but between May 25 and 27, 2024 uttered seditious words to raise discontent or disaffection among the people of Zambia.





And in delivering judgement, magistrate Hamaundu said Zulu in his statement uttered seditious words to promote feelings of ill will or hostility between different communities or different parts of a community.





She said Zulu in his speech declared Eastern Province a no go area, while beating his fist on the table and accused Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu and Bruce Kanema that they had instructions to wipe the families of Members of Parliament, words likely to cause violence.





All these sentiments came about after the disappearance of then Petauke member of parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda..



The court said in count one, that Zulu admitted of uttering the words but said they were not seditious.





Magistrate Hamaundu also said the testimony of one of the witnesses, Prudence Chota, a journalist from Diamond TV corroborated with two other witnesses, as her statement had no interest to save.



The court considered her evidence when she said she shot the video during the press briefing and had to crop out other words as they were not good for the public.





Magistrate Hamaundu also recalled the witness saying, the management of Diamond TV said the other parts were not good for the public.



“I found her statement not to be an interest to save,” she said.



She found Zulu guilty and convicted him.





In mitigation, Chiwala, on behalf of Zulu begged the court to have maximum leniency on his client stating that he was a first offender who deserves it.



He said it was not customary for the court to impose a sentence in the site of a first offender.





“May this court exercise maximum leniency on this young member of parliament, he has already lost the Lumezi seat and he is coming from custody, how much punishment must be inflicted on him?”



“This court is a ladder and has unquestionable integrity, it is known for its integrity. May your integrity shine as an example to others,” Chiwala appealed to the court.





The court heard his mitigation and sentenced his client accordingly.



Earlier this month, another magistrate, Trevor Kasanda sentenced Zulu to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour to a similar offence.





In April, Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili also convicted and sentenced Zulu to one year of imprisonment with hard labour for defaming two cabinet ministers and a Road Development Agency board chairperson.





Zulu has remained with one active case at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, which he is currently on his defence.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba May 21, 2025