MUNIR ZULU SEEKS COURT ORDER FOR ACCESS TO MONEY IN PRISON, ALLEGES ABUSE





By Darius Choonya



Jailed former Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu, has asked the Lusaka High Court to order the State to stop what he calls humiliating and degrading treatment against him and to allow him access to money while in prison.





He was recently jailed by the Lusaka Magistrates Court to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour on charges of libel.





In his petition, Zulu has cited the Attorney General, the Commissioner General of Prisons, and the Officer-in-Charge at Mwembeshi Correctional Facility as first, second, and third respondents, respectively.





He claims that during his stay at Mwembeshi, he has been deprived of money given to him by visitors.





According to him, this has led correctional officers to strip him naked in front of other inmates, search his body, and open his private parts to ensure he is not hiding money with the latest of such incident occurring between 7 and 13 September, 2025.





Zulu has named some of the officers involved as Mr. Samakai, Mr. Tichaona, Mr. Luneta, and Mr. Shamzumba.



He argues that their actions have subjected him to ridicule among fellow inmates and even exposed him to sexual advances





As relief, Zulu is seeking a declaration that being stripped naked and searched in front of inmates violates his constitutional rights to protection from inhuman treatment and to personal privacy, as provided under Articles 11, 15, and 17(1).





He is further asking the court to declare that denying him access to or possession of money contravenes Article 16(1) of the Constitution, which guarantees protection from deprivation of property.



The respondents have not yet filed their responses.



