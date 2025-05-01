MUNIR ZULU TO BE SENTENCED ON FRIDAY



FORMER Lumezi lawmaker Munir Zulu has been found guilty of seditious practices and he will be sentenced on Friday.



The seditious practices was in relation to utterances he made in 2023 that President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve Parliament and call for early elections on September 8,2023.



The utterances are said to have incited Zambians.



In the picture, lawyer Simon Mwila and Munir’s wife Kasenge walk to the holding cell to see the convict after the case was adjourned to Friday for sentencing.



Mwila was standing in for Zulu’s lawyer, Boniface Chiwala, who is reportedly out of town.



©️ TV Yatu April 30,