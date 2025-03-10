Munir Zulu’s achievements in Lumezi  surpassed even Gary Nkombo, who is responsible for overseeing CDF at the national level

ZAMBIAN YOUTHS URGED TO SEIZE THE MOMENT FOR LEADERSHIP



…young leaders have proven to be more patriotic and committed to addressing the country’s challenges says MUKANDILA



Lusaka… Monday March 10, 2025



Aspiring Matero Constituency Member of Parliament, Celestine Mambula Mukandila, has called on Zambian youths to recognize their growing influence in national affairs, stating that “a defining moment is now.”





Speaking on the country’s youth demographics, Mukandila highlighted that Zambia’s youth population stands at approximately 5,369,150, accounting for 26.7% of the total population.



He explained that this age group, which includes individuals between 19 and 34 years old, consists of 2,677,952 males and 2,691,198 females.





He further noted that Zambia remains a young nation, with nearly half of its population under the age of 18 and 72% below the age of 30.



Mr. Mukandila emphasized that this demographic trend presents both opportunities and challenges for the country’s future development.





He recalled that young people demonstrated their unity and political strength in the 2021 general elections when they turned up in large numbers to vote.



Mr. Mukandila underscored that the election of youthful leaders to the National Assembly was a testament to their readiness to take up leadership roles and actively participate in governance.





He asserted that young leaders had proven to be more patriotic and committed to addressing the country’s challenges.



Citing an example of youth-driven success, he stated that Zambia’s best-performing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) utilization was led by Munir Zulu, a young parliamentarian.





He added that Zulu’s achievements surpassed even those of Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo, who is responsible for overseeing CDF at the national level.





Encouraging young people to continue pushing for change, Mukandila stressed that the time for youth leadership in Zambia had arrived.





He urged them to remain engaged, take up leadership roles, and contribute to the country’s progress.