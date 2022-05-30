PF acting president Given Lubinda has mocked President Hakainde Hichilema for “speaking highly of himself” while discrediting others.

Mr Lubinda said the Head of State wanted to portray himself as the only “clean” and caring leader while labeling “his friends” as a clique of thieves.

The opposition leader frowned at the President over his stance on the death penalty.

He said this at the opposition party secretariat in Lusaka last week when he met with the PF women’s League.

“He is claiming that he is getting rid of the death penalty, he wants to be seen as the one who loves people, no. The last time someone was killed in Zambia as a result of death penalty was in 1997. From 1997 up to date there is no single person who had been killed,” he said.

“President Mwanawasa never killed even a single person, Rupiah Banda never killed a single person, Micheal Sata never killed a person, Edgar Chagwa Lungu pardoned even those on death penalty saying he didn’t want his hands to be blood stained, he reduced their sentences. Now this one now wants to portray a picture that he is the one who loves people, the one who doesn’t want death penalty, ati boza bati.”

The opposition leader also slammed President Hichilema for claiming to have been the first President to have done certain things which Lubinda said even previous leaders had done.

“I have been a Minister of Foreign Affiars before, together with president Micheal Sata we brought the Secretary General for the United Nations. Iye kwabwela chabe ka under Secretary, it is the first time in Zambia!” he said.

“Azimai ndi azibambo muntu ozitukumula, anaimba a Sakala brothers….anankala pa nsimbi yokupya. He has a habit of saying whatever he does this is the first time.. and then he labels all his friends as a clique of thieves. He thinks he is the only one who is a clean person and the rest are criminals.”-ZR