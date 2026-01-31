Murder suspect eats fertilizer to avoid arrest after travelling from South Africa to Zim to kill ex-lover

A man suspected of travelling from South Africa to murd3r his ex-lover in Nkayi has been arrested following a dramatic police chase that ended near the Shangani River, with the situation further complicated by an alleged suicide attempt.

Police identified the suspect as Sicelinkosi Masuku, who was apprehended on the evening of Thursday, January 29, 2026, days after the killing of Princess Janet Magonya Dakamela at a guest house in Nkayi on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The arrest was first reported by veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, who said Masuku was tracked down after an intensive manhunt supported by tips from members of the public in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“Acting on information received from members of the public, police tracked him to the Shangani River area,” Sibanda reported.

However, the arrest did not end quietly. According to the update, officers discovered that Masuku had attempted to take his own life after ingesting fertiliser, which he allegedly believed to be pesticide.

“Upon his arrest, police found Masuku attempting to take his own life after ingesting fertiliser,” Sibanda said.

Masuku was immediately rushed to Nkayi Hospital, where he remains under police guard while receiving medical treatment. Sibanda expressed appreciation to the public for their role in the arrest, noting: “We received so many calls last evening from people in SA and some in Nkayi which assisted the police in locating and arresting the suspect.”

Investigators said the case stemmed from a relationship that began in South Africa and ended after the victim discovered Masuku was married. She subsequently returned to Zimbabwe, but police allege that Masuku followed her and subjected her to threats and stalking in the days leading up to her death.

One of the messages allegedly sent to the victim was quoted by investigators as saying: “If I don’t have you, no one will have you.”

According to a police statement, “It is alleged that the suspect tracked the victim to a guest house at Nkayi Centre, where he brutally attacked and killed her before fleeing the area.” The case was registered under CR 67/01/26.

Police had earlier warned that the suspect might attempt to flee back to South Africa, where his last known address was in Ivory Park, Thembisa, and noted that he has a twin brother, which initially complicated the search.

With Masuku now in custody, authorities say he will be formally charged once he is medically stable. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing are ongoing.