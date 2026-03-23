Murdered Chingola woman has left behind 6 children and a traumatized husband





Eneless Hellen Kamutumbe, the 46-year old woman who was murdered by a violent mob in Kalumbila district has left behind six children and a husband who loved her dearly.





And Eneless’ husband is said to be in shock and has not uttered a word since the news of her death.





On Friday, a murderous mob descended on Eneless, a Chingola based mother who had travelled to Kalumbila on a business trip after a 25-year old lad accused her of magically stealing his manhood after seeing her at Kisansa Market





Since the incident, police have arrested eight people including Prince Ntambo, the person who claimed to have had lost his manhood.



Eneless’ brother-in-law confirmed that she was a family woman with six children.





Milady Ngoma said the youngest of the children was two years old.



He confirmed that Eneless was in Kalumbila district, Northwestern Province for business, as she was involved in a number of businesses.





“The widower was in constant communication with the deceased until around 09:00 hours the same day the incident occurred and him hearing about her death has left him in shock,” he said.





Meanwhile, Ngoma has called on government, through Zambia Information and Communication Technology Agency (ZICTA), to find ways and means of having the videos and pictures of the incident deleted from social media.





He said the social media videos and photos of Eneless’ during her last moments were painful and traumatising especially to her husband and children.





Ngoma further called for security during and after the funeral, stating that no one knows what the mob would do next.

Kalemba