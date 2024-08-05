Musa Mwenye’s Convenient Silence and a Case of Public Cleansing



By Abuild Mubanga



In the complex landscape of Zambian politics, silence can be a powerful statement. For Musa Mwenye, this silence has been selectively broken, sparking questions about his true motives. As the nation grapples with revelations of corruption and malfeasance, Mwenye’s recent outbursts and self-righteous declarations ring hollow. Where was this fervor when he held the influential position of ACC Board Chairman? Why did he choose to remain silent when his voice could have made a difference?



As ACC Board Chairman, Musa Mwenye wielded significant power and influence. It was within his capacity to initiate investigations, ensure transparency, and uphold integrity. However, his current stance is not only disingenuous but also smacks of opportunism. It’s easy to pontificate on integrity and righteousness when one is no longer in the line of fire. His recent public statements, claiming to have known or suspected wrongdoing, are little more than a feeble attempt at rewriting history. If he truly believed in the principles he now espouses, why did he not act sooner? Why did he not use his platform to expose the corruption he now claims to have been aware of?



The truth is, Mwenye’s silence during his tenure speaks louder than his words now. It is not enough to express outrage after the fact; genuine integrity demands action when it counts. His failure to resign or make his concerns public at the time reveals a disturbing complicity. His current actions are nothing more than an exercise in public cleansing, an attempt to distance himself from the very rot he allowed to flourish under his watch. In doing so, he not only disrespects the people of Zambia but also the authority that appointed him. Given the weight of his silence and inaction, it would be more respectful for Mwenye to remain quiet, acknowledging his failure as ACC Board Chairman rather than attempting to rewrite history.



If any credit is to be given, it should go to individuals like former board member Dr. Kaaba, who showed integrity and courage in the face of challenges. Unlike Mwenye, Dr. Kaaba demonstrated the kind of leadership and accountability that Zambians expect from those in positions of power.



The Zambian public is not easily fooled by such theatrics. We see through the façade of holiness that Mwenye tries to project. His attempts to appear clean and virtuous are undermined by his inaction when it mattered most. In a country desperate for true accountability and transparency, his behavior is a betrayal of the public trust.



It is time for Mwenye to sit down and reckon with his role in the systemic issues plaguing our nation. His attempt to play the role of a whistleblower is not only unconvincing but also insulting to those who have consistently fought against corruption. The real heroes are those who have stood up against wrongdoing, often at great personal risk, not those who emerge from the shadows to point fingers once the dust has settled.



The political landscape in Zambia requires genuine leadership, not opportunistic posturing. Mwenye’s actions serve as a stark reminder of the need for integrity in public office. We must demand more from our leaders and hold them accountable not just for their words but for their actions. The era of selective silence and retrospective outrage must end if we are to build a truly democratic and transparent society.



@ The Falcon