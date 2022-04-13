By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

DETHRONED NDC president Mwenya Musenge has accepted to be removed from the list of officials on the party’s records at the Registrar of Societies.



And former Itezhi-Tezhi district commissioner under the Michael Sata regime Roy Nang’alelwa has resigned from the NDC, describing it as polio.



In March this year, Musenge who was replaced by George Sichula, told The Mast that he did not want to be part of the confusion in the opposition party.



“I am a very mature leader. I have been in leadership at very high levels and I am able to read between the lines that this is cheap politicking. But I would not again want us to start fighting. We have issues with Saboi Imboela and group that we are supposed to be sorting out and then again, we start fighting within ourselves? It simply shows that we haven’t grown out of this pettiness, we haven’t grown,” said Musenge. “I don’t want to be part of this confusion. So the best I can do depending on what the general membership feels is to step down and allow ba [Mr] Sichula to lead the party because I cannot entertain this type of confusion. I mean, seriously I cannot allow this. I have been in politics for a very long, long time and age is catching up with me. I cannot be running battles with young men who are craving for leadership.”



And in his WhatsApp message to the NDC dated April 6, 2022, Musenga said he had left the political field for now to concentrate on private activities.



“Kindly take note that I have formally given consent to whoever is in charge with the submission of annual returns for the party to quickly replace my name from the list of office bearers… God bless you all as you strive to grow this party,” said Musenga.

For his part, Nang’alelwa said due to failure to resolve NDC problems he was leaving the party to concentrate on farming.

“Due to the deliberate and prolonged meeting meant to sort out the crisis of illegalities, I’m leaving NDC for a political rest to concentrate on my newly acquired hundreds of hectares virgin land in Mushindano District, bye bye polio,” said Nang’alelwa.