BREAKING: MUSEVENI STORMS AHEAD AS BOBI WINE CRIES FOUL 





President Yoweri Museveni has surged into a commanding lead with 76.25% of the vote (3.9 million ballots), while opposition star Bobi Wine trails on 19.85% (1.3 million votes), according to figures released Friday morning by Uganda’s Electoral Commission.





With results in from 45% of polling stations, the early tally points to another dominant showing for the long-serving leader but the vote is already mired in controversy.





The announcement comes amid explosive allegations of widespread rigging, as well as claims of harassment, intimidation and crackdowns on the opposition, blamed on the ruling party. Bobi Wine’s camp has accused authorities of silencing dissent as tensions rise across the country.





As counting continues, Uganda braces for a volatile political showdown, with supporters on edge and the legitimacy of the election under intense scrutiny.