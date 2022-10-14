Museveni’s son Kainerugaba apologises over Kenya invasion tweets

President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asked President William Ruto to forgive him over his recent threats to Kenya.

In a statement on Thursday, Muhoozi said that he has never had a problem with Ruto.

“I have never had any problem with Afande Ruto. If I made a mistake anywhere, I ask him to forgive me as his young brother. God bless East Africa!” he tweeted.

Muhoozi recently nearly caused a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda when he threatened military invasion of Kenya.

In a series of cryptic tweets, the former Commander of Land Forces said it would take no more than a fortnight to invade Kenya and capture its capital city, Nairobi.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” he said.

Muhoozi, however, later withdrew his threats and said that he had no plans to attack Kenya after his father advised him against making such a move.

“I would never beat up the Kenyan army because my father told me never to attempt it! So our people in Kenya should relax,” Muhoozi tweeted.

His tweets caused a spur on social media between Kenya and Uganda after he also said former President Uhuru Kenyatta would have won the presidential elections had he offered to vie for a third term.

Kainerugaba said Uhuru had all the trappings he needed to seal the win but he squandered the opportunity.

“My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn’t stand for a third term. We would have won easily!” he said.

His father President Museveni criticised him for his utterances saying it was not correct for his son to utter such remarks.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces, regarding the election matters in that great country.

“It is not correct for public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries,” he said.

“The only available legitimate forum is the Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union or confidential interactions among us or EAC and AU fora, not public comments.”

After the apology, Museveni later promoted Muhoozi from commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Force to full general. The Star (Kenya)