MUSHROOMING POCKETS OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE A TIME BOMB IF LEFT UNCHECKED- BISHOP CHIKOYA





The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) is deeply disturbed by the increasing incidents of political violence emerging among political parties in our nation.





Recently, members of the United Party for National Development (UPND), as confirmed by the UPND National Youth Chairperson Mr. Gilbert Liswaniso, attacked the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretariat in Lusaka.





Furthermore, on Wednesday, 19th November 2025, we noted with great disappointment a video circulating on social media showing Patriotic Front Acting President Mr. Given Lubinda being assaulted and harassed by UPND cadres in Kabwe.





The pace at which these disheartening incidents are occurring is alarming and is a potential time bomb that if left unchecked will explode. Such levels of lawlessness must be swiftly addressed, and the perpetrators brought to book without fear or favour.





While we take note of statements by government officials and UPND leaders condemning both incidents, we strongly urge them to back their words with decisive and visible action against those found wanting





Regarding the Kabwe incident, we further note the remarks made by UPND Kabwe Youth Acting Chairperson Kelvin Mwangala, who accused Mr. Given Lubinda of conducting a meeting without a police permit. Whether these allegations are true or not, we emphasise that it is not the role of any political cadre to “police” citizens.





The Zambia Police Service holds the constitutional mandate to maintain law and order. Citizens have the right to freedom of and after expression, assembly, and association, and these rights must be protected, not violated, by political actors.





Zambians are now asking: How are suspected political cadres able to commit violent acts with impunity at the very same that warnings and statements of condemnation are being issued?

Could it be that government pronouncements and political party warnings are mere public relations exercises?





Why is the law applied so efficiently against members of the opposition, yet inconsistently when perpetrators belong to the ruling party? If this pattern continues, it will only reinforce the perception and reality of selective application of the law. As CCZ, we therefore demand swift and decisive action from the law enforcement agencies.





We categorically state that we shall not sit idly by and watch our country slip back into chaos and broad-daylight lawlessness.



We call upon all political players to demonstrate maturity in their conduct. All those found wanting must be dealt with firmly as a deterrent to would-be offenders.





When incidents of violence are treated casually, they become entrenched and eventually spiral out of control. At the same time, we urge all political actors to follow the law by operating within the confines of the law.



What is mandated by law should not be politicised. Compliance with legal procedures is essential for maintaining peace, order, and respect for democratic processes.





To the law enforcement agencies: remember that politicians come and go, but the Zambian people who have entrusted you with the responsibility to safeguard the nation above partisan interests will remain. Uphold the law fairly and fearlessly.



We expect and demand the same level of urgency in dealing with political violence across the board whether the perpetrators are from the ruling party or the opposition.





To the people of Zambia, especially the youths: do not sell your future, your dignity, or your freedom for a few coins or bottles of beer offered in exchange for violence. Consider the bigger picture.





Those who send you into harm’s way remain in comfort, while you alone will face the consequences when the law catches up with you.

We strongly and lovingly urge you to desist from all forms of political violence.





May God guide our nation, and may peace prevail in Zambia.



(SIGNGED)

RT.REV EMMANUEL CHIKOYA

GENERAL SECRETARY, COUNCIL OF CHURCHES IN ZAMBIA (CCZ)