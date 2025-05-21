Musk repeats “white genocide” claim, jeopardizing Starlink and Tesla talks with Ramaphosa





Elon Musk’s claim of a “white genocide” in South Africa, made at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum today, May 20, has thrown a potential meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa into doubt.





Ramaphosa, currently in the U.S., was reportedly set to discuss Starlink’s entry and a Tesla battery plant, with South Africa offering a workaround for Black Economic Empowerment laws.





However, Musk’s accusation that the government promotes anti-white policies, including over 100 discriminatory laws, has sparked outrage. His comments, contradict Ramaphosa’s efforts to attract investment and strain U.S.-South Africa ties, especially given Musk’s role as a Trump advisor.





South African officials reject the “genocide” narrative as baseless, insisting on compliance with local laws.