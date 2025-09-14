A former Muslim priest who s£xually abused four young girls inside a mosque has been jailed for 10 years in the UK.

Qari Sher Mohammad, who was the iman at the Muslim Community Centre in Chatham, Kent, targeted children for almost a decade.

According to Mail Online, concerns about his behaviour were first raised in 2018 when one of his victims revealed he had sexually touched her while carrying out his spiritual duties.

She said the assault took place inside a mosque on Thorold Road between March 2014 and October 2016.

Mohammad, 61, was arrested and interviewed in April that year, but he was not charged because there were concerns that the trial would have a negative impact on his young victim.

Between May 2022 and December 2023, he went on to s£xually ass@ult three more children and was arrested on December 11.

The victim who had made the previous allegation, now an adult, stated she wished to support a police prosecution for the crimes committed against her.

The iman was charged with multiple counts of s£xual touching of a child.

He denied the offences, but on March 7, 2025, was convicted at Canterbury Court on 16 indictments.

On Friday, Mohammad was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

He will be the subject of a S£xual Harm Prevention Order for five years once he is released.

Detective Constable Conor Middleton said: ‘This man was in a position of authority when these appalling offences were committed.

‘The children showed immense courage by reporting his actions, and I would like to commend them and their parents for assisting our investigation.

‘Mohammad is now serving a prison sentence and he should reflect on his actions and the impact they had on these vulnerable victims.’