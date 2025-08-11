Musokotwane: Budget Execution Signals Economic Stability





Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says the Treasury’s release of K18.4 billion in July 2025 reflects the Government’s strong commitment to implementing the national budget and achieving its development targets.





The funds were allocated toward developmental programs, debt servicing, and operational costs across Government ministries. Dr. Musokotwane emphasized President Hakainde Hichilema’s optimism for a better Zambia, citing notable progress in stabilizing the economy and tackling unsustainable external debt.





Over the past three years, Zambia has recorded consistent GDP growth, with stronger performance expected as reforms in mining, agriculture, and other sectors begin to yield results. However, the Minister acknowledged that the benefits of this growth have not yet reached all citizens.





To promote inclusive development, the Government is investing in social protection and public services, including free education, social cash transfers, and expanded health infrastructure through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





Dr. Musokotwane also highlighted implementation challenges, noting that in the early stages of the CDF rollout, less than half of the allocated funds were utilized—delaying critical infrastructure and service delivery.





This statement was issued to ZNBC News by the Office of the Secretary to the Treasury at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.

