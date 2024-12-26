Muswere Clarifies Why ZANU-PF Is Still Pursuing ED2030 Despite President Mnangagwa’s Refusal to Extend Term

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfran Muswere has shed light on ZANU PF’s decision to proceed with a resolution to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term in office to 2030, even after Mnangagwa himself declined the offer.

Muswere, who is also a ZANU-PF Central Committee member and Makoni West legislator, explained that resolutions made at the party’s recent Annual People’s Conference are binding. He emphasized that no one opposed the resolution when it was presented during the conference.

Muswere’s remarks were in response to Gilbert Zowa, a recently elected war veterans’ association member, during a ZANU-PF Makoni District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting. Zowa had sought clarification on the slogan “ED2030,” pointing out that Mnangagwa had previously expressed disinterest in extending his term beyond 2028, despite the party’s push.



Muswere urged party members to rely on the ZANU-PF constitution and resolutions passed at the Bulawayo conference.

“Regarding the ED2030 slogan, as Cde (Gilbert) Zowa mentioned, the President made his own announcement. However, our guiding principle on this matter should be the ZANU PF constitution, which stipulates the holding of the annual National People’s Conference. The last conference was held in Bulawayo, which was attended by all the requisite party organs. Most of you here today attended that conference. This conference was attended by various party organs, including the Central Committee. It was legally and properly constituted, with the required quorum,” he said.

Muswere defended the ED2030 slogan, framing it as a commitment to continuity in Zimbabwe’s development trajectory under Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“The Central Committee report, which encompassed all resolutions from Provincial Coordination Committees (PCCs), was tabled. The resolutions from Zanu PF provinces were read out and unanimously adopted. The meeting also reviewed thematic committees’ deliberations. Most of you were in attendance at the conference, which was chaired by Zanu PF national chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri. Together with other leaders, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri requested the adoption of the resolutions asking the President to remain in office beyond 2030, in order to continue pursuing the country’s development trajectory,” said Muswere.