JUST IN: MUTALE MWANZA IN COURT OVER CHICHI DAISY POST



Journalist Mutale Mwanza is at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court to answer to allegations that she cyber harrased fellow media personality Daisy Mwansa Lufumpa, alias Chichi Daisy.



Ms Mwanza is charged with Harassment utilizing means of electronic communication Contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.





It is alleged that on November 7, 2024, the accused, of the M-Nation, used her Facebook page called M-Nation with the intent to intimidate, harass or cause emotional distress to Ms Lufumpa.





The journalist and media socialite published unprintable words against the complainant, whom she also accused of copulating with a named politician.





Ms Mwanza, whose aged is 40, according to the indictment, is sheduled to take plea before Lusaka magistrate Mbuywana Sinvula today.



CREDIT: CHOMBA MUSIKA/DAILY MAIL