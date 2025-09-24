MUTALE MWANZA SAYS SHE HAS TO FEED HER FAMILY AT ANY COST AFTER TAKING TO THE STREET TO SELL EGGS





TOP media personality Mutale Mwaza took to Great East Road, Manda Hill flyover bridge to sell her 100 Kwacha a tray “HUNCHO” eggs.





Ms. Mwanza shared a video of her and her the team making a sale and thanking those who purchased her eggs.





“I am a mother who has to do what it takes to feed her family, and I am doing my best,” she added, captioning the video.





Mutale Mwaza took to the street wearing a wig, fancy dress, high heels, sunglasses, and determination to sell her own farmed eggs.





Many social users are in support of her “eggs” selling business and recommended that she wraps them in plastic and brands them.





Meanwhile, others expressed skepticism over the price, which is 15% higher compared to townships’ market price for the same quantity of eggs.





Nevertheless, Ms. Mwanza is determined to sell and feed her family at whatever cost, and she is doing just that.



