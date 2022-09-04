MUTALE NALUMANGO ASKS KWACHA RESIDENTS TO VOTE FOR THE UPND CANDIDATE.

The Republican Vice President, Mrs. MUTALE NALUMANGO has asked the people of Kwacha constituency to vote for the UPND candidate Charles Abel Mulenga in the bye election due on 15th September, 2022. She said this is important in order to accelerate development in the area following years of stagnation. The Vice President was speaking in Kitwe’s Kwacha Constituency when she addressed a mammoth rally at Changanamayi grounds to drum up support for the UPND candidate.

The Vice President explained that His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and his government is working very hard to address the challenges affecting people but that he needs to be supplimented by giving him committed people as MPs. ” Electing Mr. Charles Abel Mulenga as the area Member of Parliament will make the delivery of services in Kwacha constituency easy, ” the Vice President said. She said people should be very careful when choosing leaders to avoid electing those who will be concentrating on enriching themselves and buying aeroplanes at the expense of development. ” It is very disappointing to see faecal matter flowing due to broken sewer lines, delapidated roads and lack of infrastructure as if the area had no Member of Parliament,” Mrs. Nalumango bemoaned.

The Vice President has assured the people of Zambia that President Hakainde’s government is working tirelessly to transform the economy as shown by the rapid appreciation of the Kwacha against major convertible currencies and reduction in the inflation rate to a single digit. She said Zambia has earned alot of respect from the international community because of the positive policies being implemented.

Mrs. Nalumango was accompanied by several high ranking government and party officials among them, Copperbelt Minister Hon Elisha Matambo, UPND Election Chairperson Hon Garry Nkombo, National Mobilization Chairperson Hon Sylvia Masebo, Minister of Sports Hon Elvis Nkandu, Western Province Minister Hon Liyefu, District Commissioners and Mayors.

And speaking earlier during the same well attended rally, Copperbelt Minister Hon Elisha Matambo appealed to Kwacha residents to give President Hakainde Hichilema a UPND member of Parliament.

” In 2021 elections you made a mistake but God has given you a second chance to elect someone who is going to work with President Hichilema in addressing the challenges in the Constituency,” Hon Matambo said.

Other leaders who addressed the meeting include Hon Sylvia Masebo, Hon Garry Nkombo, Hon Elvis Nkandu and the Western Province Minister. During the same rally, hundreds of people from the opposition PF and other parties ditched their visionless organizations to join the ruling party.

Meanwhile Vice President Mutale Nalumango said Zambia is in safe hands because it is being led by a God fearing President. She said the New day government has embarked on a vigorous fight against corruption warning that any leader found wanting will be shown the door. The Vice President was speaking when she addressed members of the SDA Church during their annual camp meeting held in Chantete, Kakolo area where she had gone to worship.

Issued by //

(C) CB UPND MEDIA TEAM

@ Copperbelt 2022