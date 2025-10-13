Mutare Circus: ZANU–PF Conference Can’t Pick 2028 Candidate, Warns Top Lawyer!



By BoldTruth Staff



Prominent constitutional lawyer Thabani Mpofu has poured cold water on expectations that ZANU–PF’s upcoming National People’s Conference, set for October 13 to 18, 2028, will anoint the party’s presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.





Mpofu, known for his sharp political insights and no-nonsense legal commentary, cautioned both political players and strategists to manage their expectations. He emphasized that the gathering dubbed by critics as the “Mutare circus”, “neither can nor will select the 2028 presidential candidate.”





He urged Zimbabweans to pay close attention to the proceedings, describing the conference as one of “national significance” that could shape the tone of Zimbabwe’s political landscape heading toward the next general election.





“We will be monitoring the conference closely,” Mpofu said, “because what happens in Mutare will reveal much about the internal power struggles and future direction of ZANU–PF.”





Political analysts say the remarks highlight growing uncertainty within the ruling party about its succession politics, with whispers of behind the scenes maneuvering between factions aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.





As the conference draws near, all eyes will indeed be on Mutare, where party loyalists will gather and where, according to Mpofu, the real story might not be what’s on the official agenda, but what happens behind closed doors.