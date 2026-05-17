MUTATI RETAINED UNOPPOSED AS MDC PRESIDENT, BACKS HH RE-ELECTION BID





LUSAKA – Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Felix Mutati has been retained unopposed during the party’s intra-party elections held in Lusaka, where he reaffirmed his party’s support for President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections.



Speaking during the MDC’s second congress, Mr Mutati pledged continued support for President Hichilema and called on party members to rally behind both the Head of State and the ruling UPND during the campaign period.





Mr Mutati said Zambia had recorded significant development under President Hichilema’s leadership and urged MDC members to support the President’s vision for the country.





He cited the free education policy and the increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation from K1.6 million to K40 million as some of the major achievements recorded under the current administration.





According to Mr Mutati, the free education policy had enabled nearly three million children to return to school, describing the initiative as one of government’s most notable accomplishments.





He also appealed to party members to uphold peace and unity as the country heads towards the general elections.





Meanwhile, MDC National Chairman Godfrey Baalo expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for appointing Mr Mutati as Minister of Technology and Science and Reuben Mtolo as Minister of Agriculture.





Mr Baalo said the MDC remained committed to supporting President Hichilema because the party believed in his development agenda for the country.