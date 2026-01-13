Mutati urges Munnda to Keep Calm and Reduce on Promises Before Seeking Office as MP



UPND candidate for Chawama Constituency, Mr. Morgan Muunda, has told residents that leadership must be demonstrated through action and results, not excessive promises, as the constituency prepares for the January 15 by-election.





Speaking to the people of Chawama, Mr. Muunda said Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) President and Minister of Science and Technology, Hon. Felix Mutati, had advised him to remain calm, reduce on campaign promises and allow his work to speak once entrusted with the office of Member of Parliament.





Mr. Muunda explained that Hon. Mutati encouraged him to focus on building strong partnerships with government and alliance partners, noting that true leadership strength is demonstrated after assuming office through service delivery and implementation of development programmes.





He said Hon. Mutati had further pledged to work closely with him to improve network connectivity in Chawama, including the installation of four communication towers aimed at resolving long-standing communication challenges affecting businesses, education and access to information.





Mr. Muunda added that Minister of Education Hon. Douglas Syakalima had committed to support his vision by facilitating the construction of three schools in John Howard Ward 3 and Nkoloma Ward 1 to improve access to quality education and reduce congestion in classrooms





He also disclosed that Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Hon. Elias Mubanga had assured him of empowerment programmes for women and youths, including access to capital to help grow and strengthen local businesses.





Mr. Muunda said alliance partner and party president Brian Hamududu had pledged to walk hand in hand with him in promoting unity and national development in Chawama.





He further revealed that he had appealed to the ministers to support his plan of drilling boreholes across the constituency to ensure clean and safe drinking water for all households.





Mr. Muunda said the commitments from alliance leaders reinforced confidence in his leadership, stressing that development in Chawama would be delivered through partnership, unity and action once given the mandate