MUTAYACHALO CALLS FOR ACTION AGAINST OFFENSIVE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS ON EDGAR LUNGU’S FUNERAL





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Chama North Member of Parliament, Yotam Mutayachalo, has called for decisive action against individuals posting offensive comments on social media regarding the funeral of former President Edgar Lungu.





Mr. Mutayachalo stressed that the Lungu family is in mourning and should not be subjected to insensitive remarks during this difficult time.





He urged the public to show compassion and restraint, reminding citizens that Zambia, as a Christian nation, must uphold values of empathy and respect.





The MP further appealed to law enforcement agencies to take action against those spreading harmful sentiments about the funeral proceedings.



He noted that such measures would serve as a deterrent and help promote peace among the government, the Lungu family, and the nation as a whole.

-SunFmTvNews