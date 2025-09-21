⬆️ REGIONAL BRIEFING | Mutharika Edges Ahead Amid Chaos as Malawi’s Election Descends into Controversy





Former Malawian President Peter Mutharika is being hailed by his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as the victor of Tuesday’s general election. Yet the so-called win is fast collapsing under the weight of controversy.



Accusations of stolen votes, manipulated tallies, and systemic irregularities have overshadowed the early announcements, plunging the nation into uncertainty. The Electoral Commission is under fire after some of its own officials were arrested for allegedly tampering with results, shaking public confidence in the process.





The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to address the nation this afternoon. Party insiders accuse Commission chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja of orchestrating a “grand manipulation” of results, with some voices calling for her immediate resignation.





On the ground, the mood is tense. In Lilongwe and Blantyre, opposition supporters celebrated prematurely while others voiced anger, insisting that Chakwera was on course to victory before results began shifting dramatically.





“This is not democracy, it is daylight theft,” one MCP supporter told The People’s Brief.



Mutharika’s camp, however, insists the victory is decisive. Party spokespersons describe it as a landslide, pointing to strong showings in districts previously viewed as MCP strongholds.





“The people have spoken clearly,” one senior DPP official declared.



The growing divide underscores a larger crisis: whether Malawians will accept the outcome as legitimate or reject it as a stolen mandate.





With turnout standing at more than 60 percent, millions of citizens placed their faith in the ballot, only to now watch the process marred by allegations of fraud.





International observers are monitoring closely, with calls for restraint and transparency as the Commission finalises tallies. Analysts warn that the days ahead will test Malawi’s democratic resilience, as both camps prepare to contest not only the results but also the credibility of the institutions overseeing them.



