Mutharika fires back at critics: “I will lead Malawi for five years, not one month”





By: Malawi24



During a major rally at Chilimampunga Ground in Mtandire, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Arthur Peter Mutharika strongly dismissed claims from political rivals, particularly from the United Transformation Movement (UTM), that questioned his ability to serve a full term if elected.





Addressing a large crowd of supporters, Mutharika rejected allegations made by UTM officials, led by Dalitso Kabambe, suggesting he would step down after just one month in office in favor of his vice president.





“I’ve worked too hard for this party to step aside and hand leadership to someone else. That’s nonsense,” Mutharika declared. “I will win this election, and I will serve a full five years as your president.”





The comments came as Mutharika confronted UTM, whose leader, Dalitso Kabambe, defected from the DPP earlier this year. “Your party came from the DPP. You allied with MCP and managed to win together. But this is the last time I will respond to you,” Mutharika said, warning his rivals to stop spreading “foolishness.” He added: “Don’t test me; I will fight back. Stop now. This should be the last time.”





Reflecting on his return to politics, Mutharika, who previously served as Malawi’s president from 2014 to 2020, emphasized his renewed commitment to bringing meaningful change to the country. “In 2019, they chased me from the State House, but now I’m back to bring real transformation. On September 16, you must elect me,” he urged.





Mutharika painted a grim picture of Malawi’s current situation, noting the country’s ranking as the third least developed and second in terms of widespread suffering and hunger. “Malawi needs change,” he said. “We will do everything in our power to save this country and free it from its current challenges.”



He vowed to end tribal politics and unite the nation. “Under my leadership, there will be no fear. No one will be persecuted for opposing the government. We will work tirelessly to uplift this country,” he promised. “Tribal politics will be a thing of the past.”





Addressing persistent rumors about his potential early departure from office, Mutharika reiterated his commitment to a full term. “People say that if I win, I will leave office in one month. That’s absolute nonsense,” he said. “I’ve dedicated years to building this party. Am I supposed to abandon it now?”





He stressed that, if elected, he would serve a full five years and use that time to transform Malawi. “By the end of my term, Malawi will be in a better place. If you elect me, I will change this country, and you will see it thrive like Singapore. You will be so grateful you’ll wish I could stay longer.”





In closing, Mutharika urged voters to carefully review his manifesto, which he described as a blueprint for national transformation. “This manifesto contains the roadmap to a better Malawi. I urge you to read it carefully.”

#SunFmTvNews