Mutharika Gives Public Doctors 30 Days to Close Their Private Clinics

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has ordered doctors and other public health workers to divest from private hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies while employed in government facilities.

In a document that Face of Malawi has seen, the President expressed concerns that some health personnel have been directing patients from public hospitals to their private clinics to access better treatment.

According to the order, any public health worker owning, operating, or holding shares in a private clinic or pharmacy must divest within 30 days. Failure to comply will result in dismissal and potential legal action.

The directive also reinforces a strict ban on soliciting payments from patients in public hospitals, warning that any staff caught demanding money for services will be fired and prosecuted.

The President’s measures are aimed at restoring integrity in the health sector and protecting citizens’ constitutional right to access healthcare without discrimination.