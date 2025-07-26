Mutharika Picks Jane Ansah as Running Mate for September 16 Election

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader and former President Arthur Peter Mutharika has officially named former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah as his running mate for the upcoming September 16 presidential election.

The announcement was made today at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, where Mutharika submitted his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The choice of Ansah ends weeks of speculation, with names such as Bright Msaka, Rosa Mbilidzi, and Alfred Gangata previously rumored to be under consideration.

The public had eagerly awaited the reveal of Mutharika’s running mate, a topic that had generated intense interest.

Meanwhile, MEC Elections Chief Andrew Mpesi assured the public that the commission would strictly adhere to the law in managing the electoral process.

Independent presidential hopeful Milward Tobias is also expected to submit his nomination later in the day.