Mutharika Pledges to Bring Public Offices Back to Blantyre



Blantyre, Malawi – President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has announced plans to reverse the relocation of public institution headquarters to Lilongwe, saying it is not necessary to have all government offices in one place.





Speaking at a press briefing at his Nyambadwe residence in Blantyre, Mutharika said his government will consider bringing offices that were moved to the capital back to the commercial city. He emphasized that due process will be followed in implementing the decision.





Mutharika, who was declared winner of the 2025 presidential election by the Malawi Electoral Commission with 3,352,435 votes, representing 56.8 percent, also called on Malawians to unite in developing the country.





“The time for competition has ended,” he said. “It is time to rebuild the nation. The challenges we face are real, and we must all be on board. With hard work and unity, Malawi will move forward.”





He commended outgoing President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat, describing the gesture as a display of statesmanship, and praised the Malawi Electoral Commission, media, and other stakeholders for a peaceful electoral process.





In attendance at the briefing were incoming Second Vice President Enock Chihana, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito, Vice President for the South Joseph Mwanamvekha, Vice President for the East Bright Msaka, and other senior party officials.



https://www.malawivoice.com/2025/09/26/mutharika-pledges-to-bring-public-offices-back-to-blantyre/