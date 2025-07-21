Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe L. Kafwaya mourns the passing of Mwamba Kanyanta and writes::::





MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE



I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Bemba Royal Establishment, and in particular to His Royal Highness, the Mwine Lubemba, on the untimely passing of his son, Mwamba Kanyanta.





This is not only a loss to the Royal Family but to the entire Bemba Establishment and indeed the nation, for every life connected to our traditional institutions carries with it the weight of history, dignity, and purpose.





In this moment of great sorrow, may the Almighty God grant comfort, strength, and peace to His Royal Highness and the entire bereaved family. May they find solace in knowing that we join them in prayer during this difficult time.





May the soul of Mwamba Kanyanta rest in eternal peace.



Restoring Everything Patriotic.

MK | 21.07.25