MUTSVANGWA BLASTS CHIWENGA & TAGWIREI – ‘SEND THEM BACK TO SCHOOL!’”





Zanu PF’s internal wars exploded again this week as party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa launched a fresh, blistering assault on his rivals boldly declaring that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and business tycoon–cum–Central Committee member Kudakwashe Tagwirei need to be sent back for ideological re-education.





Mutsvangwa said the two heavyweights should report to the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, the ruling party’s controversial training institution known for drilling party cadres in official doctrine, political discipline and the party’s preferred version of Zimbabwe’s past and future.





Named after liberation icon Herbert Chitepo, the school teaches Zanu PF’s self-styled ideological pillars: socialism, militant anti-imperialism, Pan-Africanism and the values of the armed struggle.