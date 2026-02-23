Mutsvangwa Provokes Zanu PF Hardliners After Publicly Praising Geza



Tinashe Sambiri– ZANU PF National Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has sparked a storm within the party after publicly praising the late war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, a figure known for both his role in ending Robert Mugabe’s rule and for openly criticizing President Emmerson Mnangagwa.





His comments during a press conference last week have drawn sharp condemnation from party hardliners who say Geza’s legacy is being politicized.





Speaking at the press conference, Mutsvangwa said he would have attended Geza’s funeral in Sanyati on Monday, 16 February, if he had not been away in Mombasa, Kenya.





“Geza was very active in the fight against usurpation of power and attempts to set up a dynasty in the First Republic,” he said.





He added that Geza played a key role in mobilizing leaders against the G40 faction.



“Geza is the one who brought me into the fight against the G40s. I have a lot which I can talk about, Geza.





There were attempts through a clandestine operation to arrest Cde Mahiya and Matendadama, and they were provided with a hiding place at Geza’s farm in Sanyati. For us, Geza is a comrade we walked with during that difficult time of safeguarding the permanent Zimbabwe revolution.





I definitely would have been available at his funeral for personal reasons, personal bonds, and for the things we did together when we worked against the G40.

He was at the forefront.”





Mutsvangwa also praised the Geza family for their contributions to the liberation struggle, noting that three of Blessed’s siblings served as commanders.





He highlighted that ZANLA commander Josiah Magama Tongogara named one of the camps in Mozambique after Pessintine Geza, a heroic member of the clan killed during the liberation war, and said Blessed’s brother, Sam Geza, was among ZIPA leaders who returned from Mozambique in 1975 to revive the fight.





However, Mutsvangwa’s comments drew sharp criticism from ZANU PF hardliners.



One senior party official said: “Mutsvangwa is glorifying a man who publicly attacked our current leadership. Praising Geza now undermines party unity and will not be accepted by loyal members.” Another hardliner added, “ Geza may have played a role in 2017, but elevating him now is political revisionism. Mutsvangwa is stirring factionalism.”





Geza’s funeral received little attention from senior ZANU PF officials, and he was not declared a national hero, a decision many say reflected his outspoken stance against the current leadership.